Mosquito menace rampant in Perali anganwadi centre due to sewage outflow

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: For over three years, mosquito menace has been plaguing the Anganwadi centre in Perali village, Perambalur, as untreated sewage continues to flow in front of the campus. Children enroled in the centre, having to put up with the excess discharge through the years, says the authorities concerned failed to plug the outflow, leaving them with no other choice but to cut across wastewater.

Three Anganwadi centres function in Perali village in Veppur block. The centre located to the west of the village - built in 2015 at a cost of Rs 6.5 lakh - reels under mosquito menace due to the sewage flow, parents and children rue. Apart from this, lack of roads and drainage canals, too, poses concern to the children. Though several petitions were submitted at the district collectorate, action is yet to be taken.

Around 20 children enrol in the centre annually. M Mahendran, parent and a resident of Perali, told TNIE, "The road leading to the centre chokes in excessive sewage outflow, posing threat to the students who suffer from the stench emitted from it." A 34-year-old parent, on condition of anonymity, said, "My second child is currently enroled in the centre.

The issue has been persistent since the time my first child attended the centre. Official apathy led to mosquito menace in the campus, as the condition worsens during the rainy season. Many a times I have withheld my children from attending classes due to this.

So the authorities should take immediate action." Veppur Block Development Officer R Selvakumar told TNIE, "We will deposit sand in front of the centre as a temporary solution. Afterwards, roads and a drainage canal will be set up."

