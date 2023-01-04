Notice on woman's plea seeking compensation for medical negligence

Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court (File photo)

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government on a petition filed by a 21-year-old woman who, alleging medical negligence, sought compensation for the death of her newborn baby and the subsequent removal of her uterus.

The petitioner, who hails from Pudukkottai, stated that she got married in March 2021 and was admitted to the government general hospital in Manapparai for the delivery of her first child. She claimed that one of the doctors on duty tried to convince her and her family members to get admitted to her husband's private clinic to ensure normal delivery and scolded them when they refused.

According to the petition, on December 29, 2021, when the petitioner went into labour, the said doctor reportedly used forceps to bring out the child from the womb. During the process, the doctor caused severe injury to the baby, resulting in the latter's death at the government general hospital in Tiruchy the same afternoon, the petitioner alleged.

She also claimed that the said method also damaged her uterus leading to an infection, forcing her to undergo surgery for removal of the uterus. Stating that she not only lost her child but also her ability to give birth to another child, she sought compensation and action against the doctors concerned. Justice GR Swaminathan issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case for a month.

