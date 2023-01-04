Petitions of 45k people seeking govt certificates binned

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The revenue department rejected over 45,508 applications related to income certificates, legal heir certificates, residence certificates, community certificates etc in Tiruppur last year. Officials said many of these applications did not have the required documents such as permanent address and survey numbers in patta. According to revenue department records, between January and December 2022, the department received around 4,76,421 applications of which 4,18,017 were approved. Another 7,868 applications were returned to applicants for updates and further changes.

A tailor from Tiruppur said, "I am a native of Madurai and live in Tiruppur city for the past 10 years. Last year, after my father died, I applied for a legal heir certificate. But it was rejected for want of address proof of my father. When I reached out to the revenue official, he claimed the application should be filed in a village in Madurai. But social activists mentioned that the VAO assistant can authorise and approve the certificate after visiting my residence and confirming with neighbours and house owner about my father. But the official rejected the application without taking any of these steps."

Speaking to TNIE, Palladam Consumer Association President KVS Manikumar said, "Around 90% of the petitioners aren't aware of the documents needed for getting certificates. If they don't have the required certificate, they can always file an affidavit. But neither the officials nor the E-seva centre staff, from where most people submit the application, inform the people about it. The revenue staff will reject the application though they have the option to return the application."

Speaking to TNIE, an official from revenue department said, "The rejection rate of applications is 9.55%. So, we have formed Sub Collectors, who are the nodal officers in each taluk. These officials along with Tiruppur District Collector will be making random checks on the rejected applications. Strict action will be taken against the revenue officials if anyone is found rejecting the petition for invalid reasons."

Around 5,028 applications are currently pending in the district, he added.

