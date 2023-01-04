Home States Tamil Nadu

RTI activist claims threats from former municipality counsellor

According to the police complaint, a few days after the RTI application was filed, Rasapandian threatened Shenbagaraj on behalf of the contracting agency.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Shenbagaran and advocate Bhimroa submitting a complaint at Kovilpatti municipal office on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A Kovilpatti-based RTI activist has filed a police complaint against former councillor Rasapandian for allegedly issuing him threats and Kovilpatti municipality's Public Information Officer (PIO) for allegedly leaking his contact details and RTI queries to private parties.

The complainant, A Shenbagaraj (50), said he filed an RTI application to the municipality on December 23 seeking details of the conservancy workers assigned by Our Land Engineering Limited, a private contracting agency, for works at the municipality, invoices of the past four financial years, copies of attendance register, and the annual auditing reports since 2017. Shenbagaraj is also the founder and president of the Jaibeem Labour Welfare Association.

According to the police complaint, a few days after the RTI application was filed, Rasapandian threatened Shenbagaraj on behalf of the contracting agency. Meanwhile, an audio conversation between Rasapandian and Shenbagaraj has also gone viral on social media. In the phone call placed on January 2, the person alleged to be Rasapandian is heard issuing threats.

"It is not good to file RTI queries about contractors... I dare you to file a complaint. I am capable of facing it... The commissioner and chairman are not prompt at duties, they take bribes for everything," goes a rough translation of his remarks.

On Tuesday, Shenbagaraj and advocate Bhimroa lodged a complaint with Kovilpatti East police station regarding the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTI activist
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp