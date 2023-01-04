Home States Tamil Nadu

Status report sought on Sivaganga farmers' plea to release water from Vaigai

The cultivation of nearly 10,000 acres of agricultural land depends on this water.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

A silhouette of two boys seen playing by standing on a cardboard box inside water at Vaigai River in Madurai. (EPS | K.K. Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from Sivaganga collector and Public Works Department (PWD) officials on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to divert water from Vaigai river to Nattar Canal for preventing crop failure in 16 villages in Sivaganga. The litigants P Gandhi and V Ukkirapandiyan are farmers belonging to the Sivaganga district.

They stated in their petition that whenever the water is released from the Vaigai river, which runs through Manamadurai in Sivaganga, it is diverted to Nattar Canal, which connects the irrigation tanks in about 16 villages in the district.

The cultivation of nearly 10,000 acres of agricultural land depends on this water. Since the Vaigai dam reached its maximum capacity last year, farmers of the 16 villages started their agricultural activities believing that water would be released to their irrigation tanks, the litigants stated.

Stating that the crops have now matured and are almost ready for harvest, the farmers said excess water from Vaigai is drained into the sea without being diverted to the Nattar Canal, causing nearly 40% of the crops in the villages to wither due to a lack of water. If the situation continues, the remaining crops will also fail, they added. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued a notice and sought a status report from the authorities concerned. The case was adjourned to January 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Vaigai river
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp