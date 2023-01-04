Home States Tamil Nadu

Suspended DMK men arrested for misbehaving with policewoman

The episode caused embarrassment leading to the DMK leadership announcing the suspension of Pravin and Ekambaram.

Published: 04th January 2023 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two DMK functionaries have been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police constable, said police on Wednesday.

The action on S Pravin and C Ekambaram was taken for violating party rules and bringing disrepute to it.

The police arrested the two after examining CCTV footage of the incident that occurred on December 31 at a public meeting got up here by the DMK to commemorate the birth centenary of party leader K Anbazhagan.

The woman constable raised an alarm when the two men allegedly misbehaved.

Her colleagues caught the two.

The police were then met with resistance from other workers of the DMK.

However, the victim preferred a complaint, but withdrew it after the two apologised.

The Tamil Nadu administration came under criticism from the Opposition parties, particularly the AIADMK and BJP.

Chief of the BJP unit of the State K Annamalai accused the State government of being in "deep slumber" and tweeted, "What's disgusting is that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting those two individuals."

The episode caused embarrassment leading to the DMK leadership announcing the suspension of Pravin and Ekambaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp