With just two weeks to go, Madurai’s Avaniyapuram gets ready for jallikattu

With the jallikattu arenas in Madurai about to kick up a storm in less than two weeks, the city corporation has floated two tenders to make arrangements in Avaniyapuram.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

A bull owner training his bull in Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With the jallikattu arenas in Madurai about to kick up a storm in less than two weeks, the city corporation has floated two tenders to make arrangements in Avaniyapuram. Owing to issues among several groups regarding the rights to hold the festival, the corporation has taken up the responsibility of organising the event. The tender process for wards 92 and 100 is expected to be completed by January 5. 

An official source from the city corporation said a tender worth Rs 2.37 lakh has been floated for carrying out patch works in Avaniyapuram- Semburani main road, where the jallikattu event will be hosted. “The second tender worth Rs 15.24 lakh has been floated for carrying out preparatory works, including construction of stages, protective fences and drinking water facility at the venue,” he added.

The bull-taming festival season usually begins during the Tamil month of ‘Thai’ and would go on till June across the state.  Similarly, hundreds of bulls and their tamers would take centre-stage from Alanganallur to Palamedu. Further, the vada manjuvirattu events in addition to jallikattu will drown the district in festivities this year as the celebrations were subdued in the last few years due to the pandemic. 

