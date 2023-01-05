After ex-president Kovind's meet, tour guide dies in crash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old tour guide died after falling from his two-wheeler while trying to avoid running over a pig on ECR on Tuesday night. Merely an hour before the accident, the guide identified as K Balakrishna (45) had explained the history and architecture of the Shore Temple to former president Ram Nath Kovind. Before signing off for the day, an elated Balakrishna called his wife and son, sharing the news that the Kovind had lauded him for his fluency in languages.

Balakrishna was a state and a central government-licensed tourist guide from Venpurusham village in Mamallapuram. He amassed two decades of experience in guiding tourists, local and foreign, through the history of the Shore Temple

The incident occurred at 7 pm when Balakrishnan was returning home on his two-wheeler through the ECR. “As Balakrishnan was crossing the Ainthagaram village, a pig crossed the road. He tried to avoid hitting the pig and lost control of the vehicle, falling down along with the two-wheeler. He was dragged for a few metres before hitting the centre median,” said the police.

In the impact, Balakrishnan suffered a head injury. He was rushed to the Chengalpattu GH where he was declared dead on arrival. On Tuesday, Kovind had visited the world heritage site, and Balakrishnan was his designated guide. The police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

