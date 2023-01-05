Home States Tamil Nadu

After ex-president Kovind's meet, tour guide dies in crash

A 45-year-old tour guide died after falling from his two-wheeler while trying to avoid running over a pig on ECR on Tuesday night. 

Published: 05th January 2023 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old tour guide died after falling from his two-wheeler while trying to avoid running over a pig on ECR on Tuesday night. Merely an hour before the accident, the guide identified as K Balakrishna (45) had explained the history and architecture of the Shore Temple to former president Ram Nath Kovind. Before signing off for the day, an elated Balakrishna called his wife and son, sharing the news that the Kovind had lauded him for his fluency in languages. 

Balakrishna was a state and a central government-licensed tourist guide from Venpurusham village in Mamallapuram. He amassed  two decades of experience in guiding tourists, local and foreign, through the history of the Shore Temple

The incident occurred at 7 pm when Balakrishnan was returning home on his two-wheeler through the ECR. “As Balakrishnan was crossing the Ainthagaram village, a pig crossed the road. He tried to avoid hitting the pig and lost control of the vehicle, falling down along with the two-wheeler. He was dragged for a few metres before hitting the centre median,” said the police.

In the impact, Balakrishnan suffered a head injury. He was rushed to the Chengalpattu GH where he was declared dead on arrival. On Tuesday, Kovind had visited the world heritage site, and Balakrishnan was his designated guide. The police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp