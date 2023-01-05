Annamalai crosses sword with scribes on questions over Gayathri Raghuram's allegations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday lost his cool at a press conference, and said reporters of certain organisations are “agenda-driven”. He also accused the state Information and Public Relations department of intimidating media over carrying news using the ‘advertisement budget’ as a tool.

Though Annamalai started calmly, he turned red when scribes posed questions about Gayathri Raghuram’s remarks against him while quitting the party. He asked the name of the news organisation they represent. “People should know who these agenda-driven journalists are,” he said.

When a scribe asked about the charges on the ‘honey trap’ and the tapping of telephone calls and lack of internal democracy made by Gayathri Raghuram, Annamalai said all the allegations were made by just one person and asked: “Did you raise question to CM or his office or to any other minister about DMK partymen misbehaving with a woman police constable? You have an agenda, and agenda-based journalism is a big problem today.”

At one point, Annamalai said the state DIPR is paying huge sum to certain media contrary to their circulation. Those who have posed the highest number of questions here would have received the highest amount.

When a scribe asked for evidence, he said, “As a journalist, you should work to get that.” When asked about the audio and video clips regarding BJP functionaries, Annamalai said, “There was a sex tape linking a minister.

It was there in the media for two days, and it disappeared after DIPR intervention. I will re-release it, and will you telecast it now? You bring so many questions to me. Do you have the guts to pose similar questions to DMK leaders? You seem to be gathering extra courage when you enter Kamalalayam.”

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday lost his cool at a press conference, and said reporters of certain organisations are “agenda-driven”. He also accused the state Information and Public Relations department of intimidating media over carrying news using the ‘advertisement budget’ as a tool. Though Annamalai started calmly, he turned red when scribes posed questions about Gayathri Raghuram’s remarks against him while quitting the party. He asked the name of the news organisation they represent. “People should know who these agenda-driven journalists are,” he said. When a scribe asked about the charges on the ‘honey trap’ and the tapping of telephone calls and lack of internal democracy made by Gayathri Raghuram, Annamalai said all the allegations were made by just one person and asked: “Did you raise question to CM or his office or to any other minister about DMK partymen misbehaving with a woman police constable? You have an agenda, and agenda-based journalism is a big problem today.” At one point, Annamalai said the state DIPR is paying huge sum to certain media contrary to their circulation. Those who have posed the highest number of questions here would have received the highest amount. When a scribe asked for evidence, he said, “As a journalist, you should work to get that.” When asked about the audio and video clips regarding BJP functionaries, Annamalai said, “There was a sex tape linking a minister. It was there in the media for two days, and it disappeared after DIPR intervention. I will re-release it, and will you telecast it now? You bring so many questions to me. Do you have the guts to pose similar questions to DMK leaders? You seem to be gathering extra courage when you enter Kamalalayam.”