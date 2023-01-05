Home States Tamil Nadu

Annamalai crosses sword with scribes on questions over Gayathri Raghuram's allegations

BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday lost his cool at a press conference, and said  reporters of certain organisations are “agenda-driven”.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday lost his cool at a press conference, and said reporters of certain organisations are “agenda-driven”. He also accused the state Information and Public Relations department of intimidating media over carrying news using the ‘advertisement budget’ as a tool.

Though Annamalai started calmly, he turned red when scribes posed questions about Gayathri Raghuram’s remarks against him while quitting the party. He asked the name of the news organisation they represent. “People should know who these agenda-driven journalists are,” he said. 

When a scribe asked about the charges on the ‘honey trap’ and the tapping of telephone calls and lack of internal democracy made by Gayathri Raghuram, Annamalai said all the allegations were made by just one person and asked: “Did you raise question to CM or his office or to any other minister about DMK partymen misbehaving with a woman police constable? You have an agenda, and agenda-based journalism is a big problem today.”

At one point, Annamalai said the state DIPR is paying huge sum to certain media contrary to their circulation. Those who have posed the highest number of questions here would have received the highest amount. 

When a scribe asked for evidence,  he said, “As a journalist, you should work to get that.” When asked about the audio and video clips regarding BJP functionaries, Annamalai said, “There was a sex tape linking a minister.

It was there in the media for two days, and it disappeared after DIPR intervention. I will re-release it, and will you telecast it now? You bring so many questions to me. Do you have the guts to pose similar questions to DMK leaders? You seem to be gathering extra courage when you enter Kamalalayam.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai BJP Gayathri Raghuram Tamil Nadu
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Param
    The way this article has been written up it makes one think what Annamalai said is true because there is a one sided slant focussing on only a specific conversation. Is that all that was covered in the press meet?
    2 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp