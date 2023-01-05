Consumer forum orders furniture firm to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to Meenakshi Amman temple

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF) in Madurai recently ordered a private furniture company to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple administration for supplying the latter 33 low-quality dining tables.



According to the petitioner, the temple administration has been providing free meals to devotees on a daily basis. For this purpose, they placed a purchase order with a private furniture company at Kappalur in Madurai for 33 dining tables. However, the company sent 33 low-quality tables, and subsequently, the temple administration filed a petition before the forum in 2017.



The forum comprising its president N Pari and members KA Vimala and K Velumani, observed that since the company failed to provide quality tables, the firm has to either supply 33 high-quality tables to the temple within three months or pay back Rs 4.24 lakh to the temple. Further, the forum also asked the company to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the temple.

