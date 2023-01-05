Final rites of Pudukkottai medical student to be held in China

Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents of the 22-year-old Pudukkottai medical student who died in China on Sunday have decided that the final rites could be held in China, said Pudukkottai Collector Kavitha Ramu.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

S Sheik Adbulla

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Parents of the 22-year-old Pudukkottai medical student who died in China on Sunday have decided that the final rites could be held in China, said Pudukkottai Collector Kavitha Ramu. They, however, will not be travelling to China. The cause of the death was not disclosed clearly, sources from the district administration said.

Sources said S Sheik Adbullah of Bose Nagar was pursuing medicine at Qiqihar Medical University in China. He pursued the course online from his home during Covid-19 outbreak, after which he went to China on December 11 to complete an internship. With news about the spread of a new Omicron variant, he was made to undergo quarantine upon arrival in China. 

While in quarantine, he fell sick and was admitted to a hospital. He was undergoing treatment when his parents appealed to the state government to bring him back to India. Also, in their petition they sought help from the authorities to help him continue his internship back in India. On Sunday, the university informed Sheik’s family that he died during the treatment.

When asked about the steps taken by the government, the collector responded that the family had decided to perform the final rites in China and that the government would take a decision regarding the compensation. 

