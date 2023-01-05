Krishnagiri residents want better facilities at PHCs

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The district health assembly meeting was conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital Krishnagiri on Wednesday. The need for health sub-centre buildings, public toilets, compound walls, anganwadi, and medical equipment was discussed in the meeting.

People demanded to upgrade primary health centres at Shoolagiri, Anchetti and Kaveripattinam as government hospitals. Similarly, residents of Kodakarai in Kelamangalam asked to provide full health service at Unichetti PHC, which is close to the villagers, rather than travelling for about 65 kilometres to Anchetti.

Health department officials from Hosur government hospital requested setting up of MRI scan facility, for which people from Hosur have to travel for 50 kilometres to the government hospital at Krishnagiri, or approach private scan centres.

M Sampath, a social activist from Shoolagiri, opined that many people are unaware of the health assembly and appealed to authorities to give wide awareness about such initiatives. Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy said “All departments, health, education, district rural development agency, Anganwadi, noon meal and others should work with convergence to fulfil the basic needs of people. Teenage pregnancy, which is high in Kaveripattinam block is getting reduced due to various awareness programs.”

Panchayat representatives of a few blocks demanded an x-ray machine, compound walls and other medical equipment for their blocks.

However, the representatives of the state health department asked the staff in the district to not demand the need for human resources, for which appropriate steps will be taken. Resolutions of the meeting will be sent to the State this week. State Planning Commission members Dr J Amalorpavanathan and R Srinivasan, a deputy director (quality) from National Health Mission were among those who participated in the meeting.

