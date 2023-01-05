Madras HC orders interim injunction against sand quarry in Kallanai dam

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered an interim injunction against sand quarrying in Kallanai dam and asked the state government to file a report. The petitioner, T Shanmugam (55) of Kollidam Aaru Pathukappu Nala Sangam, sought the court to take action against sand quarrying, particularly at Thirucharampoondi viIlage of Thanjavur and Kooghur village of Tiruchy. Both villages are 15 km away from the Kallanai dam.



There are possibilities of the Kollidam river bridge collapsing due to sand mining as two shutters of the regulator across the river in the upper Anaicut (Mukkombu) and one of the bridges across Kollidam had already collapsed. Likewise, the pumping station pillar in Kollidam river collapsed and the remaining water bridges and its dam shutters are in critical condition.

There is a possibility of the pumping station in Vandaiyariruppu village in Thanjavur District, new bridge and water bridge across the Kollidam river collapsing. However, the chairman of state environment impact assessment authority and district collectors gave clearance and licence for sand quarrying, the petition read.



He further stated that if the mining was not stopped there would be a possibility of the dam collapsing. Shanmugam also sought the protection of Kallanai Dam in the interest of future generations and in remembrance of King Karikala Cholan. There are so many alternatives (M Sand, Imported Sand among others) available instead of river sand.

The river water is widely used as drinking water by the people in southern and northern Tamil Nadu, through Veeranam lake to Chennai City, he said in the petition. While hearing a plea, the Bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar ordered an interim injunction and the state government to file a report. The case was adjourned to January 11.

