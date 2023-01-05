Motorists raise eyebrows over low hanging cables in Coimbatore

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorists flagged concerns over the indiscriminate digging of roads by telecom service providers to install poles to carry fibre optic cable, and sagging cables. Truck drivers said the low-hanging cables have become a hindrance and said civic officials should regulate cable installation works. Activists accused them of chopping trees that hindering the cable lines.

S Vivin Saravan, an activist told TNIE, “Many network service providers have been digging roads, chopping trees and installing poles at their will without permission from authorities. Even councillors are not aware of those works.”

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “We conducted a meeting with all the network service providers a few months ago regarding the issues. All the companies have obtained permission and have been paying the fee for the cable and pole installation works. We shall check with the engineering department about the low-hanging cables and inform them about it.”

