Home States Tamil Nadu

Open more DPCs, Erode farmers urge TN govt

Officials from the Department of Agriculture said, “We are monitoring the condition of paddy crops across the district. DPCs will be opened according to need.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | Express

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: With harvest season around the corner, paddy farmers have appealed to the government to open enough direct procurement centres (DPCs). KR Sudhanthirarasu, president of Tamil Nadu small and micro farmers association, said, “Procurement centres having adequate storage should be opened at appropriate places. The government has announced MSP of Rs 20.80 per kg for fine (Sanna) variety and Rs 2.30 for normal (Motta) variety. This should be increased to Rs 25, only then farmers can make some profit.”

Ravi, organiser of Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement, said, “Paddy is cultivated in Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Arachalur, Kanjikoil, Perundurai, Modakurichi and Kodumudi and DPCs should be opened in all these taluks.”

Officials from the Department of Agriculture said, “We are monitoring the condition of paddy crops across the district. DPCs will be opened according to need. This year we are going to open DPCs in Sathyamangalam. For the time being, procurement stations will be set up at ten locations between January 4 and 10. After that, gradually, DPCs would be set up in other parts.”

Officials from Civil Supplies Corporation said, “Procurement centres were set up in 74 places across the district and about 92, 000 tonnes were procured last year. It is planned to set up procurement stations at 80 places this year.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp