Open more DPCs, Erode farmers urge TN govt

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: With harvest season around the corner, paddy farmers have appealed to the government to open enough direct procurement centres (DPCs). KR Sudhanthirarasu, president of Tamil Nadu small and micro farmers association, said, “Procurement centres having adequate storage should be opened at appropriate places. The government has announced MSP of Rs 20.80 per kg for fine (Sanna) variety and Rs 2.30 for normal (Motta) variety. This should be increased to Rs 25, only then farmers can make some profit.”

Ravi, organiser of Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement, said, “Paddy is cultivated in Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Arachalur, Kanjikoil, Perundurai, Modakurichi and Kodumudi and DPCs should be opened in all these taluks.”

Officials from the Department of Agriculture said, “We are monitoring the condition of paddy crops across the district. DPCs will be opened according to need. This year we are going to open DPCs in Sathyamangalam. For the time being, procurement stations will be set up at ten locations between January 4 and 10. After that, gradually, DPCs would be set up in other parts.”

Officials from Civil Supplies Corporation said, “Procurement centres were set up in 74 places across the district and about 92, 000 tonnes were procured last year. It is planned to set up procurement stations at 80 places this year.”

