Parents of 10-year-old boy refuse to receive body

THOOTHUKUDI: Refusing to receive the body of a 10-year-old boy who allegedly died at Adi Dravidar welfare elementary school in Tiruchendur, parents and relatives staged a protest at the revenue divisional office on Wednesday.

According to sources, Ajay Kumar (10), son of Sivaperumal and Selvakumari, died at the Adi Dravidar welfare elementary school on December 2. He was initially hospitalised at a private hospital in Tiruchendur and later shifted to Tirunelveli government medical college, where he was declared brought dead, said sources.



Tiruchendur temple police had registered an FIR under section 174 of IPC for suspicious death. Meanwhile, the post mortem report found that the boy had died due to injuries sustained behind his head. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) (south) Youth Wing Secretary Viduthalai Chezhian joined the protest.

They demanded the suspension of the school HM, who called the boys to school during the holidays, a government job for one in the family and solatium from the Chief Minister's relief fund. A peace talk was held by RDO Buhari with the parents and relatives in the presence of DSP Avudaiyappan. "The body will be received only when the headmistress is suspended," said Chezhian.

