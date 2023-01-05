Public prosecutors for POCSO cases working hard, despite hurdles: Justice PN Prakash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite hurdles in the existing judicial system, public prosecutors working on Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases are doing good work with the intention to protect children, said Justice PN Prakash.

The Madras High Court judge and chair of POCSO and Juvenile Justice Committee was speaking at the competency enhancement training on POCSO cases. Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) of POCSO courts, additional POCSO courts, Juvenile Justice Boards, deputy and assistant directors of prosecution attended the event organised by Tulir - Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse on Wednesday.

After Covid-19, the landscape of the POCSO cases has changed, pointed out the judge, adding that several cases of abuse are by close family and teachers. “Every girl has a story of abuse. As this is a patriarchal, orthodox and feudal society, they may not want to come out with it,” he added.

Prakash mentioned, “we are working in a society where there is scant regard for truth. People are culturally imaginative, and in this situation, you are dealing with children. As a public prosecutor, there are hurdles starting from converting police statements to legal evidence. In this system, public prosecutors are working well. There is always a gap between what is to be done and what is actually done.” But thanks to the NGOs working for the cause, we are able to bridge that gap, he added.

He appreciated the Tamil Nadu DGP for issuing a circular instructing the police not to hurriedly arrest youths in POCSO cases as many such cases involve mutually consensual romantic relationships. “We will have to wait to see how it is implemented at the ground level.”

The one-day training programme had sessions including ‘relevant medical evidence and appreciation of medical Evidence in POCSO cases’, ‘overview of the transfer system under the JJ Act’, among others.

