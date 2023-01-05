Should bring down Maternal Mortality Rate in Coimbatore, says collector

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Collector Dr GS Sameeran said that 76 maternal deaths were recorded per one lakh live births in the district last year. He highlighted the need to bring down the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) during the district health assembly on Wednesday.

The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the district administration organised the meeting at the collectorate campus, which was presided over by the collector. MP and MLAs, along with health department officials took part in the meeting and discussed the shortcomings and requirements to improve the overall healthcare infrastructure of the district.

Sameeran lauded the health department for its efforts to minimise the MMR in Coimbatore and suggested having the number of healthcare workers proportionally to the size of the population in the district.

Addressing the gathering, Mettupalayam MLA AK Selvaraj claimed the number of dengue breeding checkers (DBC) is insufficient to carry out preventive activities to keep vector-borne diseases at bay. He also criticised the panchayats for appointing only two DBCs for duty and highlighted the wage provided to the workers which are only a meagre of Rs 180 per day.

“While the sanitary workers in municipalities and city corporations have their daily wages allotted, the district administration must set a minimum daily wage for the DBC,” he added. The MLA also complained about the fewer staff nurses appointed in the PHCs.

Meanwhile, Sulur MLA VP Kandasamy pointed out that the PHCs in his constituency are in dire need of proper toilet facilities and urged the administration to construct a shelter facility at the PHCs to offer free accommodation to the attendees of the patients.

Pointing out that the PHC in the Mudis area in Valparai is functioning out of a rented facility, Valparai MLA Amulkandasami demanded the district administration build a permanent building for the centre. The matter discussed in the meeting will be represented to the state government, seeking fund allocation, said the sources.

