Stalin congratulates sport contest winners of Eklavya school in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday congratulated students of the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), a residential school for tribal children, for excelling in the 3rd national EMRS sports event. Around 177 EMRS students from Tamil Nadu bagged 67 medals 10 gold, 27 silver, and 30 bronze at the competition conducted in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh between December 17 and 22. Tamil Nadu ranked 5th in the event. Stalin also handed orders to collect cashew nuts from 966.55 acres of forest to 10 Irulars in Ariyalur, out of 500 families. Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, M Mathiventhan, and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj were present.