Students must develop literary skills: Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin urged students to develop their art and literary skill for leadership qualities. He was speaking on Wednesday at the inaugural literary competition and workshops for college students, ahead of Chennai Literary Festival, 2023.

The festival is scheduled between January 6 and 8 at Anna Centenary Library and 100 experts will take part in sessions. “This initiative which aims to take history of the art and literature of Tamil Nadu to the next generation and the world will surely succeed,” he added. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were present.

