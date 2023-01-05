Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: Foreigners celebrate Pongal festival

A group of foreigners celebrated the Pongal festival at a private garden at Sawyerpuram in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A group of foreigners celebrated the Pongal festival at a private garden at Sawyerpuram in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. At least 37 foreign nationals hailing from six different countries, including the United States Of America, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Germany, Estonia and Netherland participated in the festival.

The foreigners were on a 10-day trip as part of a rickshaw challenge - classic run 2023, which has been scheduled to reach Tiruvananthapuram from Chennai, via Thanjavur, Madurai, Rajapalayam, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari.

They halted at Sawyerpuram in the district at Brammajothi farms for the Pongal celebrations. The foreigners clad in veshtis and sarees, prepared sweet pongal in front of their respective accommodation. The person who prepared the tastiest Pongal was given a banana bunch as the prize.

