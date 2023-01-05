Tiruppur: Youth sets girl ablaze after she demands they get married

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 22-year-old inebriated youth tried to set a 19-year-old girl on fire by dousing her with petrol in Palladam on Wednesday allegedly because she insisted that they get married. The girl suffered 80% burns and is battling for life at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

According to the Palladam police, Puja (19) and Lokesh (22), garment unit workers staying in Rayarpalayam, were in a relationship. Recently, Puja requested Lokesh to marry her, but he refused and the two used to quarrel over the issue.

“Due to the fights, Lokesh decided to kill her. After consuming liquor, he bought petrol in a bottle on Wednesday. He invited her to an isolated place in Pothampalayam. When Puja brought up the topic of marriage, he hit her with a stone and set her on fire,” the police said.

Puja started running away from the spot screaming for help and was rescued by passersby, who rushed her to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. She has suffered 80% burn injuries, police said. Lokesh tried to flee on his bike, but fell down and suffered minor injuries. He has been admitted to Tiruppur medical college hospital. Palladam police have registered a case.

