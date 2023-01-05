Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur: Youth sets girl ablaze after she demands they get married

According to the Palladam police, Puja (19) and Lokesh (22), garment unit workers staying in Rayarpalayam, were in a relationship.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

While the woman Bimla Majhi was run over by a train, the minor sons - Ravindra and Dusmanta - were lying dead in a pool of blood in their house.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 22-year-old inebriated youth tried to set a 19-year-old girl on fire by dousing her with petrol in Palladam on Wednesday allegedly because she insisted that they get married. The girl suffered 80% burns and is battling for life at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

According to the Palladam police, Puja (19) and Lokesh (22), garment unit workers staying in Rayarpalayam, were in a relationship. Recently, Puja requested Lokesh to marry her, but he refused and the two used to quarrel over the issue.  

“Due to the fights, Lokesh decided to kill her. After consuming liquor, he bought petrol in a bottle on Wednesday. He invited her to an isolated place in Pothampalayam. When Puja brought up the topic of marriage, he hit her with a stone and set her on fire,” the police said.

Puja started running away from the spot screaming for help and was rescued by passersby, who rushed her to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. She has suffered 80% burn injuries, police said. Lokesh tried to flee on his bike, but fell down and suffered minor injuries. He has been admitted to Tiruppur medical college hospital. Palladam police have registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp