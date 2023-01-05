TN debt rose by Rs 2.28 lakh crores in 19 months of DMK rule: RB Udayakumar

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Former AIADMK Minister RB Udayakumar said Tamil Nadu's debt has increased by Rs 2.28 lakh crore over the 19-month DMK regime on Wednesday.

"The state's debt was Rs 1.5 lakh crore when the DMK stepped down in 2011. In the following 10 years when the AIADMK ruled the state, we brought 11 government medical colleges and spent money on various infrastructure developments.

When our government stepped down, the state was in a debt of Rs 4.8 lakh crore, which includes the accrued debt of Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the previous DMK regime. However, the present DMK government has increased the State debt by Rs. 2.28 lakh crores in just 19 months of period as per the reports of the State government, despite not having fulfilled its 505 election promises and announcements made in budget, under 110 rule of the legislative assembly and in the governor's address," said the former Revenue Minister addressing the media persons in a press conference.

Udayakumar further accused the DMK allies, mainly the communist parties, of being mute spectators of the price hike of various products in Tamil Nadu. "Chief Minister M K Stalin made his son a minister. It is a monarchy. The DMK allies have not raised their voice against this. The AIADMK is the only party in Tamil Nadu that has been questioning the DMK government," he added.

TIRUNELVELI: Former AIADMK Minister RB Udayakumar said Tamil Nadu's debt has increased by Rs 2.28 lakh crore over the 19-month DMK regime on Wednesday. "The state's debt was Rs 1.5 lakh crore when the DMK stepped down in 2011. In the following 10 years when the AIADMK ruled the state, we brought 11 government medical colleges and spent money on various infrastructure developments. When our government stepped down, the state was in a debt of Rs 4.8 lakh crore, which includes the accrued debt of Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the previous DMK regime. However, the present DMK government has increased the State debt by Rs. 2.28 lakh crores in just 19 months of period as per the reports of the State government, despite not having fulfilled its 505 election promises and announcements made in budget, under 110 rule of the legislative assembly and in the governor's address," said the former Revenue Minister addressing the media persons in a press conference. Udayakumar further accused the DMK allies, mainly the communist parties, of being mute spectators of the price hike of various products in Tamil Nadu. "Chief Minister M K Stalin made his son a minister. It is a monarchy. The DMK allies have not raised their voice against this. The AIADMK is the only party in Tamil Nadu that has been questioning the DMK government," he added.