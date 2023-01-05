Home States Tamil Nadu

TN debt rose by Rs 2.28 lakh crores in 19 months of DMK rule: RB Udayakumar

Former AIADMK Minister R B Udayakumar said Tamil Nadu's debt has increased by Rs 2.28 lakh crore over the 19-month DMK regime on Wednesday.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Debt, Loan

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Former AIADMK Minister RB Udayakumar said Tamil Nadu's debt has increased by Rs 2.28 lakh crore over the 19-month DMK regime on Wednesday.

"The state's debt was Rs 1.5 lakh crore when the DMK stepped down in 2011. In the following 10 years when the AIADMK ruled the state, we brought 11 government medical colleges and spent money on various infrastructure developments.

When our government stepped down, the state was in a debt of Rs 4.8 lakh crore, which includes the accrued debt of Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the previous DMK regime. However, the present DMK government has increased the State debt by Rs. 2.28 lakh crores in just 19 months of period as per the reports of the State government, despite not having fulfilled its 505 election promises and announcements made in budget, under 110 rule of the legislative assembly and in the governor's address," said the former Revenue Minister addressing the media persons in a press conference.

Udayakumar further accused the DMK allies, mainly the communist parties, of being mute spectators of the price hike of various products in Tamil Nadu. "Chief Minister M K Stalin made his son a minister. It is a monarchy. The DMK allies have not raised their voice against this. The AIADMK is the only party in Tamil Nadu that has been questioning the DMK government," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK DMK RB Udayakumar Tamil Nadu
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp