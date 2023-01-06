Benefits for aided schools: Madras HC seeks reply

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a response from the state government on a petition filed to extend all the welfare benefits, which are provided for government school students, to the students studying in the government-aided schools.

The Association of Management of Hindu Educational Institution of Shri Ramakrishna Ashram in Madurai, which filed the petition, submitted that newly introduced benefits enjoyed by the government school students, including morning breakfast, cash incentives for girl students to pursue higher education, and funding for those getting admission in IIT, IISc, and AIIMS among others, are not provided to students studying in aided schools, the association pointed out.

Following the introduction of the RTE Act, students belonging to poor families are also getting admission to aided schools, the association added. Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard the plea, directed the government to file a counter affidavit before the next hearing on January 25.

TN govt, police told to respond on RSS appeals

Chennai:A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Thursday ordered Tamil Nadu government and the police department to respond to the appeals filed by RSS functionaries regarding route march. The bench directed the respondents to file their response by January 19 and subsequently, adjourned the matter to January 20. ens

