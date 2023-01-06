Coimbatore: Two hijack car, knock down four during escape bid

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police are on the lookout for two persons who hijacked a car and drove into a crowded place while escaping. As per police, two persons approached B Venkatesh (30) of Vetri Vinayagar Kovil Street in Ganapathy Maanagar, who runs a car garage, few days ago after he posted an ad for selling his car on OLX. One of the suspect, Venkatesh, claiming to be from Mettupalayam and wished to check the condition of the car in person.

Both of them visited Venkatesh’s house around 3.30 pm on Wednesday on a bike which had a Tiruppur number plate and took the car for a test drive. Then they told Venkatesh that their brother is waiting near a mall on Sathyamangalam road and assured him to pay the price of the car there.

“Venkatesh went in the car with them, but near Bannari Mariyamman Kovil, the two stabbed him, pushed him out of the car and drove off,” police said. B Hariharan, Venkatesh’s younger brother said, “After assaulting Venkatesh and taking the car, they had come back to our house to take their bike, but it was foiled as we were on alert.”

During the escape attempt, the two drove the car into a weekly market in Kovilpalayam, following which a group of people who were shopping there got injured as the car rammed into them. The CCTV video footage of the car entering the market, ramming into people and escaping from the area has went viral on social media.

Four persons suffered injuries in the Kovilpalayam market but no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, Venkatesh has been admitted to a private hospital in the city. Coimbatore city and rural police have formed separate special teams to arrest the two.

