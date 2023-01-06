Home States Tamil Nadu

Interim injunction against demolition of public hall

The litigant, P Chandran, submitted in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that the meeting hall has been in use for political, religious and government functions for the past 50 years.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered an interim injunction against the demolition of a meeting hall named 'Seerani Arangam' in Singampunari town of Sivaganga. The litigant, P Chandran, submitted in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that the meeting hall has been in use for political, religious and government functions for the past 50 years.

Two government schools situated nearby also use the area as a playground and for organising sports events, he added. But, the town panchayat chairman is trying to demolish the 'Seerani Arangam' to build a new town panchayat office and a shopping complex in the location, despite a resolution passed against it during a peace committee meeting in November 2022, Chandran claimed. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar ordered an interim injunction and adjourned the case for three weeks.

