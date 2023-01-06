Jallikattu: Alanganallur, Palamedu panchayats float tenders

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With only a few days left for the jallikattu frenzy to begin in the district, Alanganallur and Palamedu town panchayats have floated tenders for setting up the venue. The estimated cost of the tenders are at 19,90,000 each and the last date of filing application is January 10 at 3 pm.

"Preparation works at Alanganallur include installation of casuarina poles at a depth of at least one metre and an inner barricade to enhance security. The outer barricades will be installed at a depth of 13-15cm. Similarly, the tender floated by Palamedu town panchayat include installation of barricades using weld mesh and thatched roof. Palamedu jallikattu will be conducted on January 16, while the Alanganallur jallikattu will take place on January 17," said sources.



Meanwhile, Avaniyapuram village committee sought permission from the state government to conduct the jallikattu competition in the district. Owing to a dispute between Avaniyapuram Thenkal Irrigation Farmers Association and the village committee on the rights to host the event, the city corporation had been organising Jallikattu for the past two years.

The last date to apply for the tender floated by the corporation for carrying essential works in Avaniyapuram, at a cost of Rs 15,24,000, ended on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) president A Balamurugan requested district collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar to allot special seats for Person with Disabilities (PwDs) to comfortably attend the jallikattu events.

