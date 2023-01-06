Home States Tamil Nadu

Jallikattu: Alanganallur, Palamedu panchayats float tenders

"Preparation works at Alanganallur include installation of casuarina poles at a depth of at least one metre and an inner barricade to enhance security.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Bull taming, jallikattu

Representational image (File photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With only a few days left for the jallikattu frenzy to begin in the district, Alanganallur and Palamedu town panchayats have floated tenders for setting up the venue. The estimated cost of the tenders are at 19,90,000 each and the last date of filing application is January 10 at 3 pm.

"Preparation works at Alanganallur include installation of casuarina poles at a depth of at least one metre and an inner barricade to enhance security. The outer barricades will be installed at a depth of 13-15cm. Similarly, the tender floated by Palamedu town panchayat include installation of barricades using weld mesh and thatched roof. Palamedu jallikattu will be conducted on January 16, while the Alanganallur jallikattu will take place on January 17," said sources.

Meanwhile, Avaniyapuram village committee sought permission from the state government to conduct the jallikattu competition in the district. Owing to a dispute between Avaniyapuram Thenkal Irrigation Farmers Association and the village committee on the rights to host the event, the city corporation had been organising Jallikattu for the past two years.

The last date to apply for the tender floated by the corporation for carrying essential works in Avaniyapuram, at a cost of Rs 15,24,000, ended on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) president A Balamurugan requested district collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar to allot special seats for Person with Disabilities (PwDs) to comfortably attend the jallikattu events.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jallikattu
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp