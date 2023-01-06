Home States Tamil Nadu

Make licence must to buy booze, Madras HC’s suggestion to TN govt

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday suggested making ‘alcohol license’ mandatory for purchasing liquor in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Wine, alcohol, prohibition, liquor

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (File Photo | AP)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday suggested making ‘alcohol license’ mandatory for purchasing liquor in Tamil Nadu. It told the union government to consider instructing the state government and police to introduce a licensing system for sale, purchase and consumption of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the state.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, which passed the order, further directed the state government to contemplate reducing the operating hours of TASMAC retail outlets from 2 pm to 8 pm, instead of 12 pm to 10 pm. It wanted the state government to also consider printing of labels, price list and contact details (for registering complaints) in Tamil.

Expressing concern over how school and college students are falling prey to alcohol addiction, the judges directed the state government to ensure that liquor is not sold to persons aged below 21 years. The labelling requirements under the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011 and other regulations relating to management and administration of staff should be strictly complied with, the judges added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp