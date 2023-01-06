Home States Tamil Nadu

New guidelines: GPS now must in all vehicles collecting waste 

According to the state government’s order, based on the 2011 census record, 50% of the population has been living in urban areas.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

waste management

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued operational guidelines for septage management in urban and rural local bodies as Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies and Chennai Metropolitan Area Septage Management (Regulation) Rules 2022 have come into effect on January 1, 2023.

According to the state government’s order, based on the 2011 census record, 50% of the population has been living in urban areas. “The state has continuously taken strict actions to prevent illegal sewerage discharge and to protect waterbodies. Besides, this is the high time to streamline the operations of trucks and other vehicles that transport garbage and sewage,” the order said.

The guidelines’ major key points are that the urban local bodies will issue licences for two years to vehicle owners for the collection of garbage and sewage by charging Rs 2,000.  The officials have also been instructed to maintain a register of vehicles that were entrusted with the collection of garbage and sewage, with GPS installed in those vehicles so as to track their movement.

The order also says, to utilise the disposal facility centre for garbage and sewage, the registered vehicle owners have to pay Rs 200 up to 6000 litres for one-time use and Rs 300 for quantity above above 6,000 litres. First-time offenders may receive a fine of Rs 25,000 while repeat offenders may receive a fine of Rs 50,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu waste management
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp