Home States Tamil Nadu

No bus, tribal students from Thondamuthur forced to walk three km to school

Residents have urged the district administration to take steps to resume the TNSTC bus S59, which plies from Gandhipuram to Valayankuttai, considering the welfare of the students.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

School students

Image used for representational purpose only. Photo| Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Around 25 tribal students from two hamlets in Thondamuthur are forced to walk for 3 km to reach the government high school in Nathegoundenpudur as TNSTC has not resumed services in the route since the lockdown.

Residents have urged the district administration to take steps to resume the TNSTC bus S59, which plies from Gandhipuram to Valayankuttai, considering the welfare of the students.

R Selvaraj, a parent said, “Two hamlets, Valayankuttai and Moongilmadaikuttai, are located at a distance of 3 km from the high school in Nathegoundenpudur village near Alandurai and the children have to walk to the school as the only bus which was plying there is yet to resume after the pandemic. The children used to take the bus at 8.30 am and return at 5 pm using the bus. But now with the bus being non-operational, the students have to walk to and back from the school, due to which they get tired. This ultimately affects their studies as well,” he said.

A teacher from the school told TNIE, “Many times, the students don’t turn up for school due to lack of transport facility. Especially, female students suffer during their menstruation and their education is affected due to this.” She pointed out that school education department has facilitated transport-escort to the primary school located near the hamlets and urged the officers to arrange similar facility for the high school students as well.

When contacted, District Educational Officer for secondary K Rajasekarapandiayan said,  “We will take necessary action to solve this issue.” TNSTC Coimbatore general manager S Senthil Kumar said that he will look into this issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal students TNSTC
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp