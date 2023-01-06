Nodal officers appointed for edu schemes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department has appointed nodal officers, including IAS officers, for each district to monitor whether its schemes are being implemented properly. The officers will also review teaching and learning processes and monitor whether students are able to grasp the lessons. In a circular, School Education Commissioner K Nanthakumar has asked the officers to carry out regular inspections in the districts.

The department had implemented several new schemes such as art-and-culture festivals, telecasting of movies and reading marathons. There was, however, a chance of them not reaching some districts. Appointing senior officials in charge of the districts would help solve this issue and ensure that all government school students benefitted from them. It would also make officials aware of the challenges at district level, said school education department officers.

