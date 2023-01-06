Preserve 850-year-old Pasiyamman temple: Historians tell TN

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Historians have requested the Tamil Nadu government to restore and protect the 850-year-old Pasiyamman temple built by the Cholas as a symbol of victory in Ramanathapuram. Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation President V.



Rajaguru said Ramanathapuram district, which has the longest coastline in Tamil Nadu, has many natural harbours formed by backwaters, where streams and rivers meet the sea. "Pasipattinam near Thondi had been a natural port from AD 875 to AD 1090. Since it was located on the bank of the Pasi river, the town came to be named after it. The Pasiyamman temple, which was built by the later Cholas, was located near the beach of this town facing the north and consisted of a sanctum sanctorum, arthamandapa, mahamandapa, front hall, and a gate in the east.



Based on historical records, during the war in 1168 AD between Parakramapandiya who ruled Madurai, and Kulasekara Pandya who ruled Tirunelveli, the army of Parakramabaku of Sri Lanka who arrived to support Parakramapandiya's son Veerapandiyan and the army of Rajadhiraja Chola II who arrived to support Kulasekhara Pandya fought at Thondi and Pasipattinam.

The Cholas defeated the Sinhalese army in the subsequent battles. Cholas conquered the eastern coastal areas of the Pandya country from Sundarapandianpattinam, bordering the Chola country, to Devipattinam since the time of Rajarajachola I, where Chola's soldiers had settled in. At Pasipattinam, which had already been conquered by the Sinhalese army, the Cholas took over the temple of Pasiyamman seated with eight hands as a symbol of their victory after AD 1168.



Rajguru pointed out that the temple which has abundant historical value has been left untended over the years. Citing the importance of the temple, he requested the Department of Archaeology, on behalf of the historians, to restore and protect the 850-year-old temple.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Historians have requested the Tamil Nadu government to restore and protect the 850-year-old Pasiyamman temple built by the Cholas as a symbol of victory in Ramanathapuram. Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation President V. Rajaguru said Ramanathapuram district, which has the longest coastline in Tamil Nadu, has many natural harbours formed by backwaters, where streams and rivers meet the sea. "Pasipattinam near Thondi had been a natural port from AD 875 to AD 1090. Since it was located on the bank of the Pasi river, the town came to be named after it. The Pasiyamman temple, which was built by the later Cholas, was located near the beach of this town facing the north and consisted of a sanctum sanctorum, arthamandapa, mahamandapa, front hall, and a gate in the east. Based on historical records, during the war in 1168 AD between Parakramapandiya who ruled Madurai, and Kulasekara Pandya who ruled Tirunelveli, the army of Parakramabaku of Sri Lanka who arrived to support Parakramapandiya's son Veerapandiyan and the army of Rajadhiraja Chola II who arrived to support Kulasekhara Pandya fought at Thondi and Pasipattinam. The Cholas defeated the Sinhalese army in the subsequent battles. Cholas conquered the eastern coastal areas of the Pandya country from Sundarapandianpattinam, bordering the Chola country, to Devipattinam since the time of Rajarajachola I, where Chola's soldiers had settled in. At Pasipattinam, which had already been conquered by the Sinhalese army, the Cholas took over the temple of Pasiyamman seated with eight hands as a symbol of their victory after AD 1168. Rajguru pointed out that the temple which has abundant historical value has been left untended over the years. Citing the importance of the temple, he requested the Department of Archaeology, on behalf of the historians, to restore and protect the 850-year-old temple.