Results withheld as MEd students skip Swayam

The online courses, introduced by Union Ministry of Education, was made mandatory for MEd students from 2021

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University (TNTEU) has withheld the results of MEd students on the grounds that they did not complete the non-scholastic Swayam courses. K Geethanjali*, a student in Sulur, told, TNIE: “I joined the course in 2020-2021 at a private college.

During the second year, the college said students have to complete the online Swayam courses introduced by the Ministry of Education for developing skills in the respective field. The college didn’t say it was compulsory. I thought it was optional and skipped it. As I did not complete the course, TNTEU withheld my result. I am unable to apply for teaching job nor write the exam for the post of district education officer.”

K Deepika, who studied in a government college, told TNIE: “I enrolled in Swayam portal and chose ‘Teaching Methodology’ which is a two-month course. Though I completed the course on February, I have to wait for the result till March.”

R Pradeep, assistant professor at a private college, told TNIE: “As per TNTEU directive in 2021, it is compulsory for MEd students to complete two Swayam courses. Some students were lethargic while others did not apply as it is not considered for a student’s rank.”

“TNTEU released the results of the students who completed the course in October. Out of 6,000 students, the results of 2,000 have been withheld as they have not completed the course,” he said. According to sources, TNTEU has mandated Swayam courses for BEd students, too, from current academic year and they should have completed one course by the third semester. 

Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teacher’s Association state president T Veeramani voiced suspicion that the course’s aim could be to eradicate offline classes and recalled that UGC has said it was not compulsory. Education development Committer coordinator K Leninbarathi told TNIE that the marks of Swayam courses were not considered for students ranking. “So, why are universities forcing students to complete this course?”

When contacted, TNTEU controller of examination (in charge) P Ganeshan said students should complete Swayam courses compulsorily. “We published the results of a section of students. We will  release the results of other students who are now enrolled in Swayam courses, within a month.” Higher education department secretary D Karthikeyan did not respond to TNIE’s calls to get a response.

