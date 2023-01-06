Study visit of standing committee on Railways held

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The standing committee on railways conducted a study visit at Divisional Railway Manager office in the district on Thursday. Former union minister for agriculture and standing committee chairman Radha Mohan Singh presided over the meeting. During the event, parliamentarians discussed Southern Railway's new projects, ongoing projects, broad gauge projects, doubling railway line projects and electrification works.



Madurai MP S Venkatesan participated as a special invitee and emphasised the demands of speeding up the Madurai - Thoothukudi new railway line extension project, announcing Koodal nagar as the second railway terminal in the district in order to clear the rush.



MPs Kaushalendra Kumar, Farooq Abdullah, Satabdi Roy, Chandrani Murmu, Ramesh Chander Kaushik, Narhari Amin, Phulo Devi Netam, Sumer Singh Solanki, Ajith Kumar Bhuyan, Khiru Mahto, Kodikunnil Suresh, Director and Secretary to Delegation Maya Lingi, Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh, RVNL Chief Project Manager Kamalkara Reddy and DRM Padmanabhan Ananth participated in the meeting.

