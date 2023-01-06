Home States Tamil Nadu

Those who dislike word Dravidian portraying DMK as anti-religious: MK Stalin

“Those who dislike the word Dravidian are trying to portray us (the DMK party) as anti-religious.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday made a veiled attack on Governor RN Ravi at an HR and CE department function here to disburse Rs 50 crore as financial assistance to 2,500 temples for their renovation and other works. However, he did not mention the name of the governor or his post. 

“Those who dislike the word Dravidian are trying to portray us (the DMK party) as anti-religious. I humbly convey to them through this function that we are not against religion, but we are only opposing religious fundamentalism. Those who need to understand this cannot come here, since they are at the top echelons. But definitely, they will be watching this through television channels and they will see this message in tomorrow’s newspapers too. Anyway, I request them to understand this message,” the Chief Minister said at the function held in Villivakkam.

Stating that Rs 2 lakh each will be given to 2,500 temples (1,250 rural temples and 1,250 temples where SC/ST people live) for undertaking renovation and other works, the Chief Minister said during the current financial year alone, renovation works would be carried out in 5,078 temples. After the DMK came to power, numerous works have been implemented for the temples and so far, permission has been given by the experts’ committee for carrying out renovation works in 3,986 temples. 

Besides, Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for renovating 112 historical temples without altering their ancient features. Besides, the allocation of Rs 50 crore was not part of the announcements already made. The DMK government has been treating all temples - whether they have rich resources and those that do not have them - and extending financial assistance to them.

HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Kundrakudi Adheenam Ponnambala Adigal, Marudhachala Adigal, Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal and Azhagiya Manavala Sampathkumar Ramanuja Jeeyar and senior officials were among those present. 

