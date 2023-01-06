TN has 6.2 crore voters; women outnumber men

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday announced that after the special summary revision of the electoral rolls Tamil Nadu has a total of 6,20,41,179 voters. Like the past few years, number of women voters continue to be higher than men.

There are 3,15,43,286 women voters and 3,04,89,866 men voters. 8,027 transgenders are on the electoral roll. When the draft electoral roll was released on November 9, the total number of voters in Tamil Nadu stood at 6,18,26,182 (Men: 3,03,95,103; Women: 3,14,23,321; Transgender: 7,758). Now, the number of voters has gone up by 2,14,997.

Addressing a press meet at the secretariat, the CEO said there are 14,47,273 voters who are above 80 years in Tamil Nadu. The integrated final electoral roll in PDF format is available on CEO’s website https://elections.tn.gov.in.

During the summary revision period between November 9 and December 8, as many as 10,54,566 applications for inclusion into the electoral rolls were received. Of them, 10,17,141 applications from men and 5,46,225 applications from women were included in the rolls. A total of 8,43,007 applications were received for deletion and of them, 8,02,136 deletions have been made on account of shifting, death, and duplicate entries.

As per the integrated final electoral roll, Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters (6,66,295) Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency of Coimbatore district has the next highest number of voters (4,57,408).

The lowest number of voters is in the Harbour Assembly constituency of Chennai district with 1,70,125 voters followed by the Kilvelur Assembly constituency in Nagapattinam district with 1,75,128 voters. There are 3,310 Overseas voters in the final rolls as of Thursday. So far 4,48,138 nos. of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) electors have been flagged in the electoral rolls. During the above revision period 4,66,374 voters in the age group of 18-19 have been enrolled (Male: 2,52,048; Female: 2,14,171 and Transgender:155).

The CEO said the period of continuous updation is in operation now and all eligible persons who have completed 18 years as on January 1, 2023, but do not find their names in the electoral rolls can apply in the following ways: By visiting the respective offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and submitting Form - 6; by applying online through www.nvsp.in and through ‘Voter Helpline App” available in google play store.

A voter can apply in Form 6B to link the Aadhar number to his/her voter identity card till March 31, 2023. As on January 4, in Tamil Nadu, 3.82 crores of Aadhar numbers were collected for linking with the EPIC number which is 61.60%.

Asked about the communication relating to the remote voting system for migrant workers sent to the coordinator and joint coordinator of the AIADMK and AIADMK headquarters refusing to accept that, the CEO said, the communication was sent as per the instructions of the ECI via messenger and post.

