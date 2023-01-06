Home States Tamil Nadu

Two-day conference on traditional music, dance kicks off at SASTRA

Classical dancer Padma Subrahmanyam delivering inaugural address at the two-day conference on music and dance tradition at SASTRA in Thanjavur | Special arrangment

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A two-day conference on the various forms of traditional dance and music, ‘DHARA, an Ode to Indian Knowledge System’, commenced at SASTRA, Thanjavur, on Thursday. 

The event is being organised by the Union ministries of culture and education. Classical dancer Padma Subrahmanyam, the chief guest for the event, highlighted the evolution of various forms classical dance and music across the globe in her inaugural address. 

The conference comprises six panel discussions on the philosophy of arts, arts and education, technology in arts and various arts festivals by experts from across the country. 

Experts, including historians Chithra Madhavan, Revathy Ramachandran of Kalakshetra, musicologist Radha Bhaskar, dance researchers Tara Kini, Bharat Gupt of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) and the vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University, S Sowmya, participated. Over 150 students, scholars and artists attended the event. 

N Subramania Iyer, the director of the Ministry of Culture was the guest of honour.

