Avaniyapuram villagers stage protest for jallikattu rights

The Muhurthakaal installation ritual for Alanganallur jallikattu was presided over by Minister of Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy. 

Members of Avaniyapuram village committee protesting in front of Madurai collectorate on Friday | kk sundar

MADURAI: The Muhurthakaal installation ritual for the renowned Alanganallur jallikattu on Friday was marred by a protest staged by residents of Avaniyapuram, demanding the authorities to wrest the rights to hold the bull-taming sport on them.

The local body has been organising the event in the recent years in Avaniyapuram. Claiming that their demands are not being met, several protesters doused themselves with kerosene and staged a protest on the collectorate premises. The Muhurthakaal installation ritual for Alanganallur jallikattu was presided over by Minister of Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy. 

The organisers said the preparation for the jallikattu event in Alanganallur will start after the Kali amman temple festival that usually commences on the full moon day of Tamil month Margazhi.Following the Muhurthakaal installation, the minister inspected the bull-certification camp set up by the animal husbandry department.

Addressing media, Minister Moorthy said, “We have asked Chief Minister MIK Stalin to preside over the Alanganallur Jallikattu.Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will also come to the event. The best-performing bull and tamer in Alanganallur Jallikattu will be awarded a car.”

During a meeting at the collectorate, when several queries regarding the poor quality of the  gold coin which is being gifted during the events were raised, the minister assured the quality of the gold
coins will be checked before awarding them.

