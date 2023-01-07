Clogged drains, weed growth continue to plague Ariyalur multi-department complex

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Choking under the influence of excessive sewage outflow and clogged drains, the threat of infectious disease outbreak continues to plague the multi-department in Ariyalur. Residents and activists, roiled over the sewage discharge and damaged septic tanks, urged the authorities concerned to fix the issue through renovations to the building complex at the earliest.

The two-storeyed multi-department complex on Jayankondam road was inaugurated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha in 2013. Various departments, including registration, food safety, public works, agricultural engineering, horticulture and the office of deputy director of health services function from the complex which sees the footfall of hundreds of residents on a daily basis.

In this situation, the residents visiting the complex complained of the lack of facilities and improper sewage system, pointing to disposed waste clogging the drains. Ridden with weeds, the complex premise poses threat to the visitors too, as many of them have spotted poisonous insects slithering through the premises.

R Sankar, a social activist from Ariyalur, told TNIE, "All the drains in the complex have incurred damages over the years. Wastes clog the drains, hindering the discharge of wastewater. Mosquito menace is rampant in the complex during rains, and it is highly likely of the visitors to catch dengue. So the authorities should come forward and clean the septic tanks and drains."

Sankar added that over 100 snakes slither on the complex premises due to weed overgrowth. An official from the public works department said, "The complex has been partially non-functional for many years. Only recently have the offices in the complex started functioning again. The campus is poorly maintained and its partially abandoned condition triggered miscreants to consume liquor within the campus. It should be prevented."

An official of the district administration said, "We will inspect the building premise and take action into the matter."

ARIYALUR: Choking under the influence of excessive sewage outflow and clogged drains, the threat of infectious disease outbreak continues to plague the multi-department in Ariyalur. Residents and activists, roiled over the sewage discharge and damaged septic tanks, urged the authorities concerned to fix the issue through renovations to the building complex at the earliest. The two-storeyed multi-department complex on Jayankondam road was inaugurated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha in 2013. Various departments, including registration, food safety, public works, agricultural engineering, horticulture and the office of deputy director of health services function from the complex which sees the footfall of hundreds of residents on a daily basis. In this situation, the residents visiting the complex complained of the lack of facilities and improper sewage system, pointing to disposed waste clogging the drains. Ridden with weeds, the complex premise poses threat to the visitors too, as many of them have spotted poisonous insects slithering through the premises. R Sankar, a social activist from Ariyalur, told TNIE, "All the drains in the complex have incurred damages over the years. Wastes clog the drains, hindering the discharge of wastewater. Mosquito menace is rampant in the complex during rains, and it is highly likely of the visitors to catch dengue. So the authorities should come forward and clean the septic tanks and drains." Sankar added that over 100 snakes slither on the complex premises due to weed overgrowth. An official from the public works department said, "The complex has been partially non-functional for many years. Only recently have the offices in the complex started functioning again. The campus is poorly maintained and its partially abandoned condition triggered miscreants to consume liquor within the campus. It should be prevented." An official of the district administration said, "We will inspect the building premise and take action into the matter."