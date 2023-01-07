Coimbatore court orders recounting of ‘19 panchayat polls

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Principal District Court has ordered recounting of votes polled in the elections for the post of panchayat president of Chinna Thadagam in 2019. The court said the re-counting should be conducted within 15 days and that it must be video-recorded.

Election for the post of president in Chinna Thadagam village panchayat was held on December 30, 2019. K Sudha (48) of Veerapandi Pudur contested with the support of DMK and S Soundaravadivu (40) a resident of Chinna Thadagam contested with the support of AIADMK.

In January 2020, the results were announced and Sudha was declared the winner, and that she secured four votes more than Soundaravadivu. But the winning certificate was not given to her on the day and the process was delayed claiming there was an error in the counting. The next day, election officials announced that Soundaravadivu won the election and secured three votes more than Sudha.

Before the results were announced, Sudha demanded recounting and gave an objection petition to the returning officer. She alleged there was an irregularity in the counting. After the result was announced, she moved the court in February 2020 seeking a recount.

On Thursday, Principal District court ordered the returning officer/ district collector to nominate suitable persons for conducting the re-counting of votes within 15 days. The recounting process shall be video-graphed and the results along with the relevant records shall be produced before the court. Depending upon the results, the court would issue further orders.On Friday, election officials conducted a meeting at Coimbatore Collectorate to conduct the re-counting process.

