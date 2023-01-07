Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore court orders recounting of ‘19 panchayat polls

In January 2020, the results were announced and Sudha was declared the winner, and that she secured four votes more than Soundaravadivu.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Principal District Court has ordered recounting of votes polled in the elections for the post of panchayat president of Chinna Thadagam in 2019. The court said the re-counting should be conducted within 15 days and that it must be video-recorded.

Election for the post of president in Chinna Thadagam village panchayat was held on December 30, 2019. K Sudha (48) of Veerapandi Pudur contested with the support of DMK and S Soundaravadivu (40) a resident of Chinna Thadagam contested with the support of AIADMK.

In January 2020, the results were announced and Sudha was declared the winner, and that she secured four votes more than Soundaravadivu. But the winning certificate was not given to her on the day and the process was delayed claiming there was an error in the counting. The next day, election officials announced that Soundaravadivu won the election and secured three votes more than Sudha.

Before the results were announced, Sudha demanded recounting and gave an objection petition to the returning officer. She alleged there was an irregularity in the counting. After the result was announced, she moved the court in February 2020 seeking a recount.

On Thursday, Principal District court ordered the returning officer/ district collector to nominate suitable persons for conducting the re-counting of votes within 15 days. The recounting process shall be video-graphed and the results along with the relevant records shall be produced before the court. Depending upon the results, the court would issue further orders.On Friday, election officials conducted a meeting at Coimbatore Collectorate to conduct the re-counting process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp