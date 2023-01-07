Connection tickets denied for Shenkottai bound train due to electrification works

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A notice denying telescopic tickets for Tirunelveli-Shenkottai train at Tiruchendur railway station left Tenkasi-bound passengers in disarray on Friday. At least seven trains are plying from Tiruchendur to Tirunelveli each day. The passengers heading to Tenkasi should get the telescopic ticket at Tiruchendur railway station, so that they can get a connection train from Tirunelveli railway junction.



However, an official said the telescopic ticket was denied only for the Tiruchendur- Tirunelveli express train, which departs at 4.20 pm, due to the delay of the train to reach Tirunelveli as electrification works between the sections are underway. "The train usually reaches Tirunelveli by 6 pm, which helps the Tenkasi and Shenkottai bound passengers to catch the Tirunelveli-Shenkottai train leaving at 6.10 pm. However, due to the delay of Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli train, passengers cannot catch the train. The connection tickets would be restricted for a few days, around January 19, until the electrification is over," the senior official added.



Meanwhile, Divisional rail user consultative committee member R Pandiaraja told TNIE that they have taken the issue to the higher railway authorities. Running hours between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli should be minimised," he added.

