Consider plea seeking action against fisheries univ ex V-C, registrar: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the state government to consider a petition given by the Fisheries University Teachers Association, seeking inquiry and action against the former Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, for various irregularities allegedly committed by them during their tenure.

According to an order passed by Justice M Dhandapani, the association, represented by its general secretary R Jeyashakila, had filed a petition in 2020 alleging that the former registrar A Srinivasan had started nine self-financing colleges without getting approval from the government,which is mandatory as per Tamil Nadu Fisheries Universities Act, 2012.

He also diverted a huge sum of money from the university corpus fund and ICAR development grant that was meant for regular B.F.Sc. course, in addition to misuse of other government funds, the association had added. Whereas, former Vice-Chancellor S Felix was alleged to have violated the university regulations during the assistant professor recruitment in 2018. Claiming there was no response from the government to its representation dated January 4, 2020 to take action against the duo, the association had approached the court.

When the petition was recently heard by Justice M Dhandapani, the government counsel informed that Srinivasan and Felix are no longer in service. However, the government is ready to look into the association’s plea, the counsel added. Justice Dhandapani therefore directed the principal secretary of fisheries department to consider the association’s representation and take a decision within six weeks.

