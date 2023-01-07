Home States Tamil Nadu

Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak: Coimbatore speeds up vaccination drive

1.09L of the district’s 2.63L heads of cattle vaxxed against the vector-borne disease

Published: 07th January 2023 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Cows infected with lumpy skin disease

Cows infected with lumpy skin disease.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease in Coimbatore district, the animal husbandry department has intensified the vaccination drive on a war footing to control the spread. Also, the department has made a few suggestions to farmers on herbal treatment.

Joint Director of District Animal Husbandry Department R Perumalsamy said 1.09 lakh out of 2.63 lakh cattle in the district have been vaccinated as of Thursday.  LSD is a viral disease caused by the Capripox virus that affects cattle and is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death.

Hundreds of cattle in Pollachi, Madukkarai, Perur and Thondamuthur Taluks in the district have been affected due to the disease. It is suspected that more than 40 cattle in Pollachi died due to the outbreak region due to outbreak in Pollachi taluk.Farmers claimed that vaccinations, including for FMD and LSD, was not carried out properly. "Vaccination for FMD was carried out in 2019. For the last three years it was not taken up as shortage of doses. If it could have carried out, the outbreak could be prevented earlier," they said.

"The severity of the disease is mild as far as Coimbatore is concerned and added its mutation is rare since it is a DNA virus. We have confirmed that three cattle died due to the disease but other cattle death were not confirmed by the disease. Our team has been vaccinating to boost the immune among the cattle. We have 1.90 lakh doses. Also, we have suggested following homemade herbal medicine to control the spread," Perumalsamy said.

"As per the herbal medicine, a mixer of betel leaf (10 leaves), common salt (10 grams), pepper (10 grams) and jaggery (30 gram) can be given two times a day for five days. To heal blisters on cattle, solution mixer made by Acalypha Indica, Henna, Neem, and Ocimum Sanctum which are boiled with gingelly oil can be applied externally," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Lumpy Skin Disease
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp