Man gets bail, told to pay Rs 50K to GRH

The petitioner, Arun Kumar, was booked by Samayanallur police on charges that he was in illegal possession of nearly Rs 1.31 lakh worth banned tobacco products.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to a man, who was arrested for possessing banned tobacco products, on condition that he should pay Rs 50,000 to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai. The petitioner, Arun Kumar, was booked by Samayanallur police on charges that he was in illegal possession of nearly Rs 1.31 lakh worth banned tobacco products.

He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on December 1, 2022. However, he filed a bail plea denying the allegations and expressed willingness to deposit Rs 50,000 to any welfare scheme without prejudice to his defence in the case. While hearing it, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira granted bail to him on condition that he should pay Rs 50,000 to GRH.But the judge clarified that this would not amount to admission of guilt by the petitioner.

