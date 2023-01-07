Man held for cheating 14 of Rs 2.5 crore by assuring railway jobs

By Express News Service

ERODE: District Crime Branch police arrested a man who allegedly cheated several persons of Rs 2.5 crore by claiming to get them jobs in railways.The suspect was identified as Navaneethakrishnan (45) of Rayapuram in Tiruppur. Police said, “Kasthuri Devi, a resident of Pachamalai in Gobichettipalayam in Erode, got introduced to Navaneethakrishnan through a friend. When Navaneethakrishnan came to know that Kasthuri wanted to join a government job, he told Kasthuri that he has friends, who are working as high officials in Southern Railway. He assured her that he could get her a job through them. Kasthuri believed his words.”

“Navaneethakrishnan told Kasthuri that it would cost around Rs 10 to Rs 25 lakh to get a job. Kasthuri shared this information with her friends. Believing this, 14 of Kasthuri’s friends gave around Rs 2.5 crore for the job. Kasthuri gave the money to Navaneethakrishnan and she did not pay then as she had no money,” sources added.

“After receiving the money, Navaneethakrishnan gave fake appointment orders and absconded. Realizing that they had been cheated, Kasthuri and his friends lodged a complaint with the Erode District Crime Branch, who arrested Navaneethakrishnan on Thursday,” a police officer said.District crime branch is planning to take Navaneethakrishnan into their custody for interrogation.

