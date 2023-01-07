Home States Tamil Nadu

'Meendum Manjappai':TN environmentalists demand awareness on plastic buy-back scheme

The plastic buy-back scheme was launched in the district in May 2022 as part of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's "Meendum Manjappai" programme to eliminate plastic waste.

Published: 07th January 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director A Lalitha inspects the unit of plastic buy-back schemein Irur village in Perambalur. (File photo)

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director A Lalitha inspects the unit of plastic buy-back schemein Irur village in Perambalur. (File photo)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERUMBALUR: Environmental activists have called upon district authorities to increase awareness about the plastic buy-back scheme.

The plastic buy-back scheme was launched in the district in May 2022 as part of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's "Meendum Manjappai" programme to eliminate plastic waste in rural areas of the district, and units were set up in Alathur, Veppur, Veppanthattai and Perambalur at a cost of Rs 8 lakh each. Each unit came with dust remover, weighing and threading machines.

"Through this project, we plan to eliminate plastic waste caused by single-use plastic. The plastic covers are separated from the waste collected by the solid waste management and brought to the units. We buy the plastic from the sanitation workers for Rs 5 per kg and grind them," said District Swachh Bharat co-ordinator Raja Boopathy, adding, "We are creating proper awareness through notices and grama sabha meetings. Residents can also bring plastic to our units; we will pay them Rs 5 for each kilogram."

Officials said that more than five village roads including Ranjankudi-Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, Mangalam road, Vadakku Madhavi-Anukkur road and Pandagapady-Mavilangai road were constructed using ground plastic pellets. Through this scheme, they said, use of plastic has decreased considerably and has helped sanitation workers grow economically.

Despite the efforts, awareness about the scheme is considerably lacking in rural areas.
Speaking to TNIE, T Nallappan, environmental activist from Perambalur, said, "The scheme should be propagated through leaflets and banners and properly implemented. With this, the use of plastic in homes and villages is likely to decrease. Also, the revenue from this can be used to pay the sanitation workers."

"While reducing the use of plastic in homes and other places, its production should be banned in favour of alternative material and should be made available easily at low prices. Big companies should take responsibility for the waste they create. Non-recyclable plastic should be banned. Also, panchayat authorities should immediately dispose of the collected waste instead of storing it in one place," said T Sivakumar, another activist from Nochiyam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plastic buy-back scheme Meendum Manjappai plastic waste
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp