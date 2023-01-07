'Meendum Manjappai':TN environmentalists demand awareness on plastic buy-back scheme

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERUMBALUR: Environmental activists have called upon district authorities to increase awareness about the plastic buy-back scheme.

The plastic buy-back scheme was launched in the district in May 2022 as part of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's "Meendum Manjappai" programme to eliminate plastic waste in rural areas of the district, and units were set up in Alathur, Veppur, Veppanthattai and Perambalur at a cost of Rs 8 lakh each. Each unit came with dust remover, weighing and threading machines.

"Through this project, we plan to eliminate plastic waste caused by single-use plastic. The plastic covers are separated from the waste collected by the solid waste management and brought to the units. We buy the plastic from the sanitation workers for Rs 5 per kg and grind them," said District Swachh Bharat co-ordinator Raja Boopathy, adding, "We are creating proper awareness through notices and grama sabha meetings. Residents can also bring plastic to our units; we will pay them Rs 5 for each kilogram."

Officials said that more than five village roads including Ranjankudi-Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, Mangalam road, Vadakku Madhavi-Anukkur road and Pandagapady-Mavilangai road were constructed using ground plastic pellets. Through this scheme, they said, use of plastic has decreased considerably and has helped sanitation workers grow economically.

Despite the efforts, awareness about the scheme is considerably lacking in rural areas.

Speaking to TNIE, T Nallappan, environmental activist from Perambalur, said, "The scheme should be propagated through leaflets and banners and properly implemented. With this, the use of plastic in homes and villages is likely to decrease. Also, the revenue from this can be used to pay the sanitation workers."

"While reducing the use of plastic in homes and other places, its production should be banned in favour of alternative material and should be made available easily at low prices. Big companies should take responsibility for the waste they create. Non-recyclable plastic should be banned. Also, panchayat authorities should immediately dispose of the collected waste instead of storing it in one place," said T Sivakumar, another activist from Nochiyam.

PERUMBALUR: Environmental activists have called upon district authorities to increase awareness about the plastic buy-back scheme. The plastic buy-back scheme was launched in the district in May 2022 as part of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's "Meendum Manjappai" programme to eliminate plastic waste in rural areas of the district, and units were set up in Alathur, Veppur, Veppanthattai and Perambalur at a cost of Rs 8 lakh each. Each unit came with dust remover, weighing and threading machines. "Through this project, we plan to eliminate plastic waste caused by single-use plastic. The plastic covers are separated from the waste collected by the solid waste management and brought to the units. We buy the plastic from the sanitation workers for Rs 5 per kg and grind them," said District Swachh Bharat co-ordinator Raja Boopathy, adding, "We are creating proper awareness through notices and grama sabha meetings. Residents can also bring plastic to our units; we will pay them Rs 5 for each kilogram." Officials said that more than five village roads including Ranjankudi-Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, Mangalam road, Vadakku Madhavi-Anukkur road and Pandagapady-Mavilangai road were constructed using ground plastic pellets. Through this scheme, they said, use of plastic has decreased considerably and has helped sanitation workers grow economically. Despite the efforts, awareness about the scheme is considerably lacking in rural areas. Speaking to TNIE, T Nallappan, environmental activist from Perambalur, said, "The scheme should be propagated through leaflets and banners and properly implemented. With this, the use of plastic in homes and villages is likely to decrease. Also, the revenue from this can be used to pay the sanitation workers." "While reducing the use of plastic in homes and other places, its production should be banned in favour of alternative material and should be made available easily at low prices. Big companies should take responsibility for the waste they create. Non-recyclable plastic should be banned. Also, panchayat authorities should immediately dispose of the collected waste instead of storing it in one place," said T Sivakumar, another activist from Nochiyam.