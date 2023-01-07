Home States Tamil Nadu

MNM taking steps to conduct jallikattu in Chennai: Kamal Haasan

The actor-turned-politician was addressing reporters after chairing a meeting of MNM office-bearers.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:26 AM

Kamal Haasan speaking at a Makkal Needhi Maiam functionaries’ meeting in Chennai on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MNM founder Kamal Haasan on Friday said his party is taking steps to conduct a jallikattu event in Chennai so that the city residents would realise the significance and glory of the traditional sport. The actor-turned-politician was addressing reporters after chairing a meeting of MNM office-bearers.

Asked why he wanted to organise the event in Chennai, Hassan said, “You might have forgotten the massive protest on the Marina for jallikattu.  But that is still afresh in my memory. We cannot organise jallikattu in that same place owing to legal issues. But we wish to conduct it in another spot in the city.”

He also said he took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for reasons beyond politics.“That march is to reclaim the country’s lost honour,” he added. Haasan had joined Gandhi in Delhi last month in the latter’s pan-India foot march that started from Tamil Nadu in September last.

