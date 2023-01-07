MUTA's Golden jubilee celebrations to be held

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA)'s 'Save Higher Education' Golden jubilee celebrations conference will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

While addressing the media persons, MUTA general secretary M Nagarajan and president C Radha Krishnan jointly said, "In 1972 MUTA was founded for protecting the rights of the teachers in colleges. Now as MUTA is stepping into Golden jubilee, the golden jubilee public conference will be hosted at Madurai on Saturday and Sunday with the theme of 'Save Higher Education', they said.

They further stated that National Education policy is unnecessary for Tamil Nadu because it has already achieved the target of National Education policy. "In order to safeguard the staff working in self-financing colleges, the Tamil Nadu government needs to enact a special act and form an organisation. The government of Kerala has already enacted the law for self-financing colleges and Tamil Nadu has to take Kerala as a role model for the same," they added.



Bala Prajapathi Adikalar, State Minority Commission Chairman S Peter Alphonse, Madurai MP S Venkatesan, Platform for Common School System's (SPCSS) General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu and other educationalists will participate in the two-day conference. Over 2,000 teaching faculty across the southern districts will participate in the event.

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers' Association (MUTA)'s 'Save Higher Education' Golden jubilee celebrations conference will be held on Saturday and Sunday. While addressing the media persons, MUTA general secretary M Nagarajan and president C Radha Krishnan jointly said, "In 1972 MUTA was founded for protecting the rights of the teachers in colleges. Now as MUTA is stepping into Golden jubilee, the golden jubilee public conference will be hosted at Madurai on Saturday and Sunday with the theme of 'Save Higher Education', they said. They further stated that National Education policy is unnecessary for Tamil Nadu because it has already achieved the target of National Education policy. "In order to safeguard the staff working in self-financing colleges, the Tamil Nadu government needs to enact a special act and form an organisation. The government of Kerala has already enacted the law for self-financing colleges and Tamil Nadu has to take Kerala as a role model for the same," they added. Bala Prajapathi Adikalar, State Minority Commission Chairman S Peter Alphonse, Madurai MP S Venkatesan, Platform for Common School System's (SPCSS) General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu and other educationalists will participate in the two-day conference. Over 2,000 teaching faculty across the southern districts will participate in the event.