Tea leaves predict fillip for food processing sector

CHENNAI: Riding pillion on the remoulding of value-chain, distribution models and policy intervention, the food processing industry in Tamil Nadu is expected to grow in the near future. While Tamil Nadu is traditionally known for its pulses, groundnut, eggs, turmeric, tapioca and horticulture crops like bananas, the government has also decided to focus on the moringa and millets.

The state government is establishing a mega park at Gangaikondan, in addition to agro-processing clusters in seven regions, including Theni, Dindigul, and Madurai. “We are in talks with the stakeholders to set up facilities at Gangaikondan and 90% of the work has been completed,” Agriculture Department Secretary C Samayamoorthy told TNIE. He added that the state has reached its full capacity in domestic consumption, and now the focus is on food processing and value-added agri commodities to increase farmers’ income.

Using financial grants from the Centre, state components and NABARD loan, the state aims to help small and medium farmers in the field of primary food processing. These food parks and clusters will create an ecosystem and ensure the availability of basic facilities like cold storage, godown, water treatment plant and common space. Small-scale industrial units manufacturing ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products are expected to crop up here.

Director (Finance) at TAFE and Chairman of the Food Processing Sub-Committee at Confederation of Indian Industries - Southern Region S Chandramohan said it is important to connect farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with the primary processing centres.

“At least 10% of the agri produce should be made available for processing over a period of time. It is not possible for marginal farmers to connect to the market; hence, we must enable value addition through primary processing centres with help of FPOs. While this is already happening, the activities have to be stepped up significantly on an experimental basis. A few FPOs may be given assistance to take up secondary processing and all steps have to be taken to handhold them at various stages,” he said.

