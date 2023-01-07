Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli: One-month workshop for wood craftsmen organised

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: District Collector V Vishnu inaugurated a one-month workshop for wood craftsmen organised by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission in Keezha Ambur of Ambasamudram town on Friday.

Addressing the crowd at the workshop, Vishnu said the trainers from Channapatna Craft Park in Karnataka were brought to train the wood craftsmen in the district. "The corporation is helping youngsters become entrepreneurs by helping them improve their skills through various training programmes. A manufacturing unit for craft products made out of palm tree leaves and another for craft products using banana fibre, have been set up in Manur and Suthamalli respectively. Over a lakh of banana-fibre crafts from Suthamalli, Kondanagaram and Pappakudi were exported to American and European countries in the past year. Craftsmen in Kooniyur and Vakaikulam produce potteries and kuthuvilakku respectively," he said.

The collector further added that his administration would take steps to set up manufacturing units for different craft products in each block of the district."More than 150 craftsmen in Ambasamudram are making wood crafts, particularly toys for children. To compete with the wood crafts from China and other States, the Ambasamudram craftsmen need to be up-skilled. After the 30-day training comes to an end, a manufacturing unit will be set up in Ambasamudram for them. The state government will help them export their products to other countries," he added.Sub Collector, Cheranmahadevi Shabbir Alam and Assistant Collector (Training) S Gokul were present.

